Monday, August 14, 2023 – Controversial Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been exposed by a lady from Botswana after he approached her on Facebook and invited her to his home country for secret sex escapades.

Taking to social media, the lady identified as Kesego Mabote, narrated how she began the conversation with Prophet Bushiri.

According to screenshots, Prophet Bushiri was the first to slide into her Facebook messenger.

He then gave her his WhatsApp phone number and invited her to Malawi.

The randy man of God paid $615 for Kesego’s flight ticket and even asked her for nudes.

They were to meet at a posh hotel near the lake.

The man of God had assigned someone to pick her up at the airport.

According to the lady, Prophet Bushiri blocked her after she delayed the visit despite paying for her flight ticket.

Bushiri has since sent a demand letter to her through his lawyer, ordering her to pull down the voice recordings that she posted on her Facebook page.

Check out their conversations and listen to the voice notes.

Below is a photo of the lady who exposed the prophet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.