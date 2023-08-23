Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed intriguing details of a secret meeting between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that took place last month at a secret resort in Mombasa.

The meeting, which organisers kept a closely guarded secret, saw Raila Odinga stop the anti-Government protests and the birth of bipartisan talks between the Government and the opposition.

As Kenyans continue guessing what the two political rivals discussed during the meeting, Gachagua has dropped a bombshell about what the two discussed and the demands that Raila made to the President.

Speaking in Mwala Constituency during the burial of area MP, Vincent Musyoka’s mother on Tuesday, Gachagua claimed that the former Prime Minister wanted to be given half of the Government and three ambassadorial posts.

Gachagua, however, said they did not agree to the demands but proposed they discuss giving Raila money to go to retirement.

“Huyu Raila alitaka tumpatie sereikali nusu mkate tukasema hapana, alitaka handshake tukamwambia hakuna, akasema tumpatie ambassador watatu tukamwambia hakuna. Tukasema ukitaka pesa kidogo ya kukula we can discuss ukienda nyumbani,” Gachagua said.

The second in command at the same time said the ongoing bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio will bear nothing terming them a waste of time.

