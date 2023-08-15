Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Clergyman, Femi Emmanuel, has described a husband and wife that eventually resort to divorce as two ‘foolish people’.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the clergyman while preaching in his church, said;

‘If you are wise, your marriage will be peaceful. Every husband and wife fighting everyday, that eventually divorce and scatter were just two foolish people.

If somebody wants to fight you and you are not ready to fight, there will be no fight. He hit you, you are going. He ran after you and pulled your jacket, when he pulled the jacket, you are going.

After a while, onlookers will say ‘ah ah’, something must be wrong with you.”

Speaking further, he said;

‘What is in a man that you cannot live at peace with a woman? What is in a man? The heart of a man is a power steering car.

With one finger, you can control it. If you are wise, you can control the man.

They will think you have done charm on him. He will just be following you.

Anything you ask him to do, he will do. He will be calling you baby even if you are 67.

Give a man what no one else can give him, he will be following you”

