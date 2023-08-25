Friday, August 25, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop the madness called protest because it will end up costing him the presidency again.

In a statement, Ruto noted that Raila will lack the support of Kenyans in the 2027 elections in the event they continue holding demos.

He said the situation will be tough on them so much that they will lack agents to manage their polling stations.

He said the kind of protests held by the opposition was an indicator that they had lost direction, adding that they will lose support if they continue doing so.

“Wakiendelea na hii Maandamano, ati wanaweka sufuria kwa kichwa, si watakosa agents 2027.

“Hawa watu wawachane na fujo, vita na Maandamano.

“Wakubali tujienge Kenya pamoja,” Ruto said.

The President went on to say he has no qualms with the opposition, saying he is in support of their oversight work.

He said he had done what needed to be done to enable the opposition to check on government activities and raise alarm where necessary.

“Na mimi nimeaambia sina shida na watu wa upinzani, wajibu wao wa kikatiba ni kuhakikisha ya kwamba wanafanya oversight kwa serikali iliyoko.

“Mimi nimewaambia sisi tuko tayari kwa mambo ya oversight,” Ruto said.

“Ata tumebadilisha standing orders na tumetuma mawaziri Bungeni ili waulizwe maswali ya wananchi. Kuna oversight inashida hiyo?” Ruto was speaking in Baringo county where he had gone to issue title deeds to residents.

He lauded residents for supporting Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

