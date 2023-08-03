Thursday, August 3, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has raised concerns over the incompetency in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Yesterday, Wetangula chided Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over what he termed as shallow answers on pertinent issues concerning his ministry.

The Speaker abruptly interrupted Linturi while he was addressing questions regarding his ministry’s unequal distribution of fertiliser across the country, particularly the lack of attention given to Samburu.

Sensing that the Cabinet Secretary did not have a cogent answer, the Speaker asked Linturi to take his time and get the right answers which would inspire confidence in his approach and grip on matters in his ministry.

“Your answers are shallow and do not address the issues that we are raising.

“You are not being helpful at all,” Wetangula told the Cabinet Secretary.

Wetangula was particularly critical of Linturi’s response to questions about the Ministry’s product management processes.

He accused the CS of providing vague and evasive answers, and of failing to provide the Members of Parliament with the necessary information.

“As a Cabinet Secretary, you must have facts about your Ministry at your fingertips.

“You can answer the question only if you have the facts.”

“However, if you are not ready with accurate answers, you can seek the indulgence of the house so that you can share the answers later,” Wetangula advised Linturi.

Linturi defended his answers, stating that he was providing the MPs with the information that they had requested.

However, he acknowledged that some of the information may have been unclear.

CS Linturi explained that the Fertiliser Subsidy Programme (FSP) is a government initiative that aims to improve agricultural productivity by making fertiliser more affordable to farmers.

He noted that the subsidy is available to all farmers, regardless of the size of their operations or location, but they must first register to enable their names to reflect on the government’s database.

“Once they are registered, they can purchase subsidised fertilizer from NCPB-approved dealers,” Linturi explained.

This comes just a day after Ruto complained of the same incompetency in his Cabinet.

