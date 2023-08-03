Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be on his own if he decides to go back to the streets to demonstrate against President William Ruto’s government.

This is after it emerged that Azimio MPs are also tired of Raila’s demos and are secretly begging Ruto to end the demos once and for all.

This was revealed by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, who claimed that Azimio leaders have been pleading with the Kenya Kwanza leaders to talk with Raila Odinga to cease the anti-government protests.

Speaking during an interview, the Ruto-allied MP noted that in every interaction he has had with the leaders in Opposition along the corridors of the National Assembly, they have always lamented the toll the protests have taken on them.

“Every time I meet the leadership of Azimio and leaders in Parliament, they’ll always tell me tumechoka na huyu mzee tafadhalii ongeeni na yeye.

“Tumechoka na hio maandamano and that is the truth,” he said.

“We will talk to him so that you Azimio MPs get a reprieve because you have eaten enough teargas, you are suffering, you have contributed to maandamano.

“We will do that and we have started.”

His allegations lie on the backdrop of anticipated bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and the opposition.

Both teams have unveiled their 5-member team.

