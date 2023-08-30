Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A Dubai-based Kenyan lady has taken to Twitter to expose a con man who goes by the name Evans Muriithi after he defrauded her over Ksh 900,000.

She has been doing money transfer business with Evans for quite some time.

She gives him cash which he then sends to her mother in Kenya.

At some point, she gained trust with him, not knowing that he was planning to defraud her.

Last Friday, she had an emergency and needed Ksh 2.5 million.

However, the money she had was not enough.

Because of circumstances beyond her control, she requested her mother back in Kenya to send Ksh 910,000 to Evans.

Evans would later hand over the money to her in cash at her workplace.

However, he started taking her around in circles after receiving the money and eventually switched off his phone.

She called his workmates to inquire about his residence but no one knows where he lives.

He withdrew the money and disappeared.

When she reported the matter to the police, she was informed that he had left Dubai and was en route to Kenya.

She pleaded with DCI to arrest him once he lands in Kenya.



