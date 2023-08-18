Friday, August 18, 2023 – The PFA Player of the Year shortlist has been revealed. Manchester City’s Treble-winning trio Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones were nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

They are joined on the six-player shortlist for the accolade by Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane also making the list.

Haaland is the favorite to claim the peer-voted award after he broke the Premier League single-season goalscoring record with 36 goals in 35 matches.

That was part of 52 scored overall by the Norwegian in all competitions as City claimed an historic triple of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. De Bruyne, the PFA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, supplied 18 assists and seven goals in the league to propel City to a third straight title.