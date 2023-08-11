Friday, August 11, 2023 – A notorious gangster from Dandora who goes by the name Njoro has been killed by a mob.

According to an undercover cop, Njoro was responsible for violent robberies in Dandora and its environs.

The slain thug and his gang targeted women.

They reportedly raped 3 women at Dandora dumpsite and a day later, he was lynched by a mob while on a robbery mission.

He was a very young man as seen in the photo below.      

