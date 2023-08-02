Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – A dreaded undercover cop tasked with eliminating criminal gangs in Nairobi has arrested notorious thugs who have been robbing Kenyans along Ngong Road.
The motorbike-riding thugs snatch phones and laptops while armed with knives.
They were arrested in a sting operation carried out by undercover police officers and put in custody, awaiting to be arraigned in court.
See their photos below.
