Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – A dreaded undercover cop tasked with eliminating criminal gangs in Nairobi has arrested notorious thugs who have been robbing Kenyans along Ngong Road.

The motorbike-riding thugs snatch phones and laptops while armed with knives.

They were arrested in a sting operation carried out by undercover police officers and put in custody, awaiting to be arraigned in court.

