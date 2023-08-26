Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to emulate his late father and fight for Mau Mau lands.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Mau Mau freedom fighter Brigadier John Kiboko in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Gachagua stated that late former vice president and Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was a courageous man he holds with high regard.

Gachagua recognized the founding VP’s contribution to the fight to return Mau Mau veterans’ land after independence.

He pointed out that it was during his clamour for the return of the lands that he wrote the book Not Yet Uhuru, adding that independence was achieved, but the land was not gained.

“We highly recognise your father, Jaramogi, for fighting for the oppressed.

“Especially for standing up for the Mau Mau people.

“That’s why he wrote a book and said, ‘Not Yet Uhuru.’

“Because independence was achieved, but the land was not.

“He was right and spot on. Your father was courageous, and I hold him in high regard,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.