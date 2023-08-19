Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan gospel singer Emmy Kosgey is a restless woman after her husband was caught in a cheating scandal.

Word has it that the flamboyant preacher cheated on his wife with a church member.

She was out of Nigeria for a music tour and preaching mission when her husband took advantage of her absence to sleep with a church member.

Madubuko’s cheating scandal with one of his congregants has caused murmurs in his expansive Revival Assembly church based in Lagos.

This is not the first time that Apostle Madubuko is being caught in a cheating scandal.

In 2015, he was accused of having an extra-marital affair with Kikelomo Akinkunmi(pictured), ex-wife of music producer, K-Solo.

Kike claimed that the Pastor approached her when she was ‘thirsty’ and had no money, prompting her to give in.

Emmy threatened to divorce Madubuko after the embarrassing scandal but he bravely apologized to her in church and confessed that indeed he had an affair with Kike.

‘Madubuko came on the pulpit on Sunday to confess that he has dated Kike for three months.

“He said she came to him as a prayer warrior and he didn’t suspect foul play till it was too late’’ a source revealed back then.

During his confession, the Pastor blamed Satan for his intentions to break his blessed marriage.

He knelt before Emmy, who was standing there confused while crying uncontrollably and begged for forgiveness.

It is not clear whether she will forgive him, following the latest cheating scandal.

