Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – American rapper, Eminem has initiated a move to stop Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy from using his music on his campaign trail.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper made his feelings known to music licenser BMI after Vivek went viral for rapping some of Em’s Oscar-winning track on stage at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month.

As a result, BMI fired off a cease and desist letter to Vivek’s campaign lawyer last week, telling them Eminem’s objecting to the use of his songs.

In the letter first obtained by Daily Mail, BMI threatens legal consequences should Vivek’s campaign keep Eminem’s songs in its rotation.

Vivek just came off a well-received performance at the first GOP presidential debate and is currently in the middle of a media blitz.