Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Emeritus Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has said he doesn’t feel remorseful over the 2013 Supreme Court ruling where he affirmed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta has annihilated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in a hotly contested election.

Raila moved to the apex court seeking to overturn the announcement made on March 9 by the IEBC declaring Uhuru as the winner of the presidential election.

Official results said Uhuru beat Raila by 50.07 percent to 43.28 percent avoiding a run-off by just 8,100 votes.

The Supreme Court dismissed Raila’s petition saying, “It is the decision of the court that the said elections were indeed conducted with compliance of the constitution and the law.”

Now, a decade later, Mutunga was asked whether he was regretful of the landmark ruling that led to the swearing-in of Uhuru as the country’s fourth President and Ruto as the first Deputy President.

Mutunga, who spoke with veteran journalist, Rasna Warah, said he was not apologetic over his decision even though it was not supported by Raila Odinga’s supporters.

“What weighs on me is the impossibility of delivering a decision that will be accepted by all.

“We live in politics of division, which means that half of the country will be happy while the other half will hate the decision.

“What is mitigating for me is this realisation, the fact that our politics is ethnicized and monetized, and those who come to the Supreme Court – petitioners and their adversaries – come to the Supreme Court with dirty hands and they and their supporters should be the last to complain about decisions made by the Court of Equity,” Mutunga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST