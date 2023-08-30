Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Embattled Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has caused a storm after he demanded Azimio Leaders, led by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, to compensate victims of police brutality during anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking during a special sitting of the Senate, Mandago, who is at the center of the Finland scholarship saga, demanded that the ongoing bipartisan talks feature compensation for lives lost and property destroyed during the protest.

He proposed that political parties whose leaders took part in the protests be compelled to raise funds for the program.

“I propose that the funds to compensate should be sourced from political parties that were involved in the mass protests,” Mandago stated.

Raila and Kalonzo organized demonstrations since March 2023, most blighted by violent confrontations with the police to demand an audit of last year’s election that brought President William Ruto to power.

At least 20 people have died in the clashes, according to official figures, although rights campaigners put the toll much higher.

The unrest in one of East Africa’s most stable democracies provoked alarm at home and abroad and spurred calls for mediation to end the standoff.

As such, the former Prime Minister suspended the demonstrations to allow dialogue with Ruto.

