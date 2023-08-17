Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A hilarious video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a student appeared on a Zoom video in bed with his lover during an online class session.

All students turned off their cameras except for one guy named Siyanda.

He was seen casually sleeping on a bed.

A woman presumed to be his lover was cozying beside him.

She was deeply asleep while the guy laid back while listening to the discussion.

A fellow student alerted him and mentioned his name when she realized the mistake and left the class.

The mishap has sparked reactions on Twitter.

Some argued that it was intentional since the lady covered her face.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.