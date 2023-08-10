Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Twitter cum X founder, Elon Musk has revealed the social media platform the possible fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on.

According to Musk, the fight will be streamed on X.

In a pair of tweets on Sunday, the platform’s owner said he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” adding “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

In June, the two Tech billionaires agreed to participate in a cage fight. The stakes for the potential fight were raised last month when Zuckerberg’s Meta launched a new Twitter competitor called Threads.

Zuckerberg replied to Musk via Threads on Sunday afternoon, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

He added: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when (Musk) first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”