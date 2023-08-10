Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Elon Musk has revealed he might require surgery on his neck and upper back before his heavyweight billionaire fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

While the date of the potential clash between the two social media titans hasn’t been confirmed, August 26 has been listed as a possible option for both parties.

However, Tesla CEO Musk, 52, has said that he is to undergo an MRI scan on an injury, which could end the possibility of a fight before the end of the month.

Musk took to X – Twitter – to say: ‘Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow [Monday]. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.’