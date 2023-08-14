Monday, August 14, 2023 – Elon Musk has confirmed that his showdown with Mark Zuckerberg will occur at Rome’s Colosseum.

The X owner tweeted Friday morning that Italian officials have agreed to hold the billionaire fight between him and Meta rival Mark Zuckerberg in Rome.

‘The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC),’ the Tesla mogul tweeted.

‘Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.

‘I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.’

According to TMZ, Zuckerberg was approached by the Italian Minister of Culture over staging his showdown with Musk at Rome’s legendary battleground, with the latter also tweeting: ‘Some chance fight happens in Colosseum.’

Rome’s Colosseum, one of the world’s seven wonders, is Italy’s most iconic landmark but it has not hosted massive audiences inside for hundreds of years.