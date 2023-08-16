Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has today told Azimio One of Kenya Alliance leaders to stop sulking over the opening of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, claiming the election was over and Kenyans have moved on.

Speaking in Eldoret town on Wednesday ahead of the opening of the devolution conference, Ruto said Kenyans woke up early on August 9, 2022, and cast their ballots across all six electoral seats and there’s nothing else left to be finalized about the elections.

“So bado tunaulizana nini? Tunaulizana nini na hawa watu wanatuambia sijui server sijui nini,” Ruto said.

The President said the focus for the government and all elected leaders is to deliver the pledges they promised during the campaign period not to demand that poll servers be opened.

“Hawa ambao bado wanatuuliza maserver wanatafuta ati mambo ya viongozi nataka niwaambie, it is very insensitive, in fact, it is backward for anybody to continue arguing about what is in it for leaders,” Ruto said.

“It is time we discuss what is in it for the people of Kenya,”

Azimio leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been asking the government to order the opening and audit of IEBC servers to establish who won the election between him and Ruto.

