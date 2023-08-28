Monday, August 28, 2023 – Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh was among the guests invited by Muigai Wa Njoroge on Saturday as he paid dowry for his second wife Stacey.

Speaking to the guests at the colourful ceremony held in Kiambu, Samidoh hinted that he is planning to follow Muigai’s footsteps by paying dowry for his baby mama Karen Nyamu and officially make her his second wife.

“I am speaking on behalf of many men.

“This is the way to go,’’ Samidoh spoke in his native Kikuyu language as guests cheered him.

His remarks may unsettle his wife Edday Nderitu.

Edday revealed that she cannot accept being in a polygamous marriage.

She made it clear that she will never accept Karen Nyamu as her co-wife.

Watch a video of Samidoh saying he will follow Muigai’s footsteps.

