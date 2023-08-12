Saturday, August 12, 2023 – The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in NIger Republic.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

ECOWAS also called on the African Union, AU, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by the coup leaders as they condemn the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

The resolution partly reads, “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”