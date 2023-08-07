Monday, August 7, 2023 – One week after a coup which removed Mohamed Bazoum as President of Niger Republic, the military government has reopened the country’s land borders and airspace.

The military government which appointed new governors for the country’s eight regions, said its border is open to Mali, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Libya, and Chad.

The military junta which reiterated its warning to ECOWAS against any further interventions that would “jeopardise the spirit of Pan-Africanism”, stated that they would be forced to adopt “self-defence measures” in support of the “brotherly” armed forces and the people of Niger.

