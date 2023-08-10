Thursday, August 10, 2023 – The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has imposed fresh sanctions on Niger Republic following a coup by the military junta.

This is coming after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum. 

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngeale, who addressed journalists on Tuesday, August 8, announced that more sanctions had been imposed on the individuals and entities relating with the military junta in Niger Republic.

Ajuri who did not share more details on the sanctions, said it is being carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

