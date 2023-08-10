Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A former economy minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine has been named as Niger Republic’s new prime minister days after a military junta took over the affairs of the country.

The appointment of Zeine who served in the cabinet of former President Mamadou Tandja who was toppled by the country’s military in 2010, was announced on Monday evening, nearly two weeks after the military took over power.

The new Prime Minister worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad, and he will be replacing Mahamadou Ouhoumoudou who was in Europe during the coup.

The junta also appointed Amadou Didilli as the head of the country’s High Authority for Peace Consolidation (HACP) and Abou Tague Mahamadou as the inspector-general of the army and the national gendarmerie.

Ibro Amadou Bachirou was appointed as the private chief of staff of the junta leader while Habibou Assoumane was named the commander of the presidential guard.