Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Economist David Ndii defended President William Ruto even as Kenyans continue to chide the government for reinstating the fuel subsidy, months after the Head of State eliminated it, claiming it is unsustainable.

In a statement yesterday, Ndii emphasised that the fuel standardisation initiative was already outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

He maintained that this programme should not be regarded as a subsidy.

In support of his statement, Ndii shared a copy of the manifesto, which proposed the establishment of a legal framework to safeguard the fuel stabilisation fund.

The experienced economist, who is also Ruto’s economic advisor, took issue with the recent public criticism aimed at the current administration, saying condemnation is misdirected.

Ruto has in recent days been accused of doublespeak, especially considering his criticism of former President Uhuru Kenyatta for introducing the programme in 2021.

“This should settle this frivolous noise about subsidy or stabilisation but of course, it won’t because some dynasty courtiers would rather the country collapses than Ruto succeeds,” he stated.

However, minutes after issuing the statement, some Kenyans identified loopholes in Ndii’s statement with some wondering whether the Ruto administration fully followed through with the initial plan of developing a framework before stabilizing the fuel prices.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), price standardisation has been implemented through the Petroleum Development Levy, outlined in the Petroleum Development Levy Order of 2020.

This mechanism ensures price stability without drawing from the exchequer, unlike subsidies.

