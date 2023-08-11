Friday, August 11, 2023 – EACC has asked Kinangop North Sub-County Police Commander to pursue and apprehend Kinangop OCS Chief Inspector Walter Obegi, who escaped arrest by detectives on Tuesday over a bribery demand.

The Sub-County Commander is to escort the fugitive OCS to the Commission’s Central Regional Offices in Nyeri for processing.

The OCS fled from EACC detectives pursuing him following investigations into a complaint that he demanded Kes. 100,000 from a local businessman at Engineer Town in Nyandarua County as a condition for allowing the trader to enjoy ’business protection’ and run his businesses in the town ‘smoothly’ and ‘uninterruptedly.’

His junior, PC Donald Obare Onyango (in the picture below), who had been assigned by the OCS to receive the money from the complainant was apprehended and booked at Njambini Police Station.

PC Onyango had received Kes. 60,000 on behalf of the OCS, being part of the demanded bribe of Kes. 100,000.

The OCS had already received an initial deposit of Kes. 30,000.

The law requires EACC to deal with all forms of corruption and will continue to do so.

It is not only criminal but also immoral for public officials to use the very offices they hold in trust for citizens to extort money from them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.