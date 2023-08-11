Friday, August 11, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained preservation orders from the High Court freezing Kes. 21.2 million amassed in 4 months by Daniel Munywoki Wambua, an Accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), who earns a monthly salary of Kes. 55,607 Wambua (in the picture below) is reasonably suspected to have acquired and accumulated illicit wealth way beyond his known legitimate sources of income through embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, bribery, and abuse of office.

The High Court granted the preservation orders to ensure that the money is not dissipated, transferred, or withdrawn thereby rendering the intended recovery suit nugatory.

The Commission’s strategy for recovery of unexplained wealth or corruptly acquired assets is aimed at extinguishing the motivation for corrupt conduct and ensuring that the corrupt are not allowed to enjoy their loot.

In the last 5 years, EACC has recovered and returned to the public stolen assets worth Kes. 23.84 billion and averted loss of Kes. 34.5 billion public funds through disruption of corruption networks and ongoing transactions. Currently, recovery cases for assets worth over Kes. 42 billion are going on in various courts across the country.

Some of the recovered public assets include: i) Public land measuring 56 acres belonging to Meteorological Department located at Industrial Area Nairobi and valued at Kes. 5.2 billion which is currently being used for the affordable housing project.

ii) Naivasha KALRO Land measuring 227.9 hectares worth Kes. 800 million.

iii) High Court land where Kisumu Law Courts stands valued at Kes. 1 billion.

iv) Six parcels of land located in Eldoret belonging to the County Government of Uasin Gishu and the National Police Service valued at Kes. 1.93 billion.

v) Public land in Mombasa where Hobley Estate in Buxton area stands valued at Kes. 398 million.

