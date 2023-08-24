Thursday, August 24, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified why it summoned former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission says they summoned the governor to answer queries regarding Sh1.3 billion suspected to have been embezzled during his era as Governor.

“The former governor was this morning brought to EACC Headquarters to clarify several issues and record a statement on the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

The commission further states that the county’s investigation is part of numerous high-impact probes into the loss of public funds.

“Upon conclusion, the investigation files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further directions,” EACC said.

“The commission urges leaders and the general public to allow it to discharge its mandate.”

Earlier in the day, Azimio leaders thronged the EACC offices in solidarity with Oparanya.

The team was led by Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST