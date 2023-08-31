Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Vartox Resource Inc., a company that bought the debts of a local bank in Mumias Sugar, has developed cold feet after President William Ruto threatened to send the sugar tycoons to heaven.

This is after it withdrew its petition at the appeals court, just days after the arrests and abduction of billionaires linked to the battle over the control of the ailing sugar miller.

Vartox Resource Inc. through its lawyers, stated that it no longer wanted to challenge a 20-year lease awarded to the Sarrai group in 2021, a day after Ruto issued threats to sugar tycoons for exploiting Western Kenya residents.

The firm was claiming billions from Mumias Sugar Company for loans inherited from the local commercial bank.

The bank had taken over the loans from two lending institutions which had advanced the money using Mumias Sugar’s ethanol and power generation plants as security.

“Take notice that Vartox Resources Inc., the third respondent in these proceedings hereby wholly withdraws its application dated December 25, 2022,” the application filed at the Court of Appeal read.

Coincidentally, Vartox Resources Inc. chose to withdraw the multi-billion case two days after the CEO of the bank where they inherited Mumia Sugar’s debts was arrested and questioned on suspicion pf money laundering.

In the appeal, Vartox had argued that the 20-year lease to Sarrai Group based in Uganda was a move by another financial institution to deny other bidders a chance to manage the sugar company.

The Dubai-based company while filling the petition had argued that the awarding of the lease to the group headed by Sarbi Singh Rai had not been made in a transparent manner.

Yesterday while addressing Kakamega residents, Ruto revealed that sugar tycoons were exploiting Kenyans by having cases in court that dragged on for years.

He warned that the tycoons had three options; Move out of the country, go to jail, or go to heaven.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.