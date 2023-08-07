Monday, August 7, 2023 – A motorist died on the spot after he was involved in a grisly road accident along Karura – Wangigi highway in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, the deceased motorist was driving from a nightclub when he lost control of his Mercedes Benz and hit a pavement.

The ill-fated car split into parts following the impact.

See photos from the scene of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.