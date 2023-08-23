Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – The medical fraternity in Othaya is mourning after their colleague died in a grisly road accident.
Dr. Wilson Karani was heading to work in the wee hours of Wednesday morning when his car was involved in a tragic accident along Nyeri-Karatina Road.
The ill-fated car was written off following the impact.He was a medical worker at Karatina District Hospital.
Those who mourned him on social media described him as a dedicated medical worker.
May his soul rest in peace.
