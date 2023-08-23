Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Nancy Kigunzu Indoveria alias Mathe wa Ngara has finally been arraigned in court for alleged drug trafficking.

Kigunzu, who had engaged law enforcers in a cat and mouse game for several days, was nabbed on Monday evening in Nairobi CBD.

On Wednesday, she was arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts where she revealed that she is battling anxiety and pleaded with the court to allow her seek medical attention and spare her from being locked in a cell.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku ruled that the accused is entitled to receive medical care whenever necessary.

The Magistrate directed the Muthaiga OCS to facilitate the businesswoman’s accompanied transfer to the medical facility.“

In no event shall it be acceptable that your purported confinement to a medical facility coincides precisely with a court appearance.

“Such maneuvers are to be eschewed.

“While she retains the right to access requisite medical treatment, this shall only be conducted under the vigilant supervision of law enforcement personnel,” pronounced the court.

Meanwhile, Kigunzu has been remanded for an additional five days, a measure sanctioned to facilitate the conclusion of investigations.

This is after an affidavit formally submitted to the court’s scrutiny by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) affirmed the presence of more than merely cannabis at Kigunzu’s premises.

The affidavit stated that a broader investigation necessitates engagement with specialists for the analysis and assessment of consumable items suspected of containing illicit substances.

Kigunzu is accused of evading arrest during a law enforcement operation conducted the preceding week before eventually being nabbed in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST