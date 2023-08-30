Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi is now a man under siege.

This is after he was dramatically forced to end his bursary allocation event prematurely after angry residents disrupted it, citing unfairness in the exercise.

Wamatangi was presiding over the distribution of bursary cheques for primary, secondary, and university students, coming at a time when the governor is facing mounting pressure for his ouster.

A section of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) has called for the impeachment of the first-term governor, blaming him for mismanagement of the county while others have accused him of belittling county legislators.

Wamatangi was whisked away by his bodyguards amid the chaos that ensued, ending the exercise that was meant to give learners tuition money ahead of school opening.

“We want the Governor to give the cheques to our Members of County Assembly to bring the bursaries to places close to us.”

“We should not be walking for several kilometres to come all the way to Kiambu town for a distribution exercise which can easily be done in places near our homes,” a resident lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST