Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago faced a hostile reception while accompanying Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to a rally in Eldoret.

Mandago was forced to dash for safety inside his car while Gachagua addressed the crowd yesterday en route to close the 2023 Devolution Conference.

A video captured Mandago attempting to calm down the irate crowd, who jeered and hurled profanities at him, seemingly irked by his alleged involvement in the Finland airlift scandal and his subsequent arrest.

As his driver maneuvered past the residents who had gathered to welcome Gachagua, the UDA Senator emerged from the sunroof to acknowledge them.

However, he was compelled to retreat quickly into his car after they shouted him down and hurled objects in his direction.

Reports allege that Mandago had attempted to address the residents who accused him of swindling them off millions of money in the controversial education program.

“Go away. We don’t want you to address us. Just go away, we will not listen to you,” the crowd was heard shouting as his drivers sped off.

A sizable throng trailed Mandago’s convoy, probably aiming to emphasise their discontent with the senator, who has faced nationwide criticism in the wake of allegations that he was involved in the scheme that siphoned approximately Ksh1 billion from desperate students and parents.

Once again, Mandago was seen popping up his head through the sunroof of his SUV, but he was quickly signaled by his aides to duck for safety.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after he was released on bond following his arrest on account of embezzling money meant to fund the Uasin Gishu Scholarship Fund.

