Monday, August 14, 2023 – A bouncer was forced to intervene after an intoxicated lady refused to let go of DJ Joe Mfalme at Blackbull Lounge in Nairobi, where he had been invited as a guest deejay.
In the video, the star-struck lady is seen holding the popular deejay tightly as she took selfies with him.
Joe seemed uneasy as the lady tried to get cozy with him.
A bouncer was forced to restrain the lady after she went overboard.
Joe Mfalme has a huge fanbase among ladies.
However, he tries to avoid scandals by keeping boundaries between him and his female fans.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
