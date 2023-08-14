Monday, August 14, 2023 – A bouncer was forced to intervene after an intoxicated lady refused to let go of DJ Joe Mfalme at Blackbull Lounge in Nairobi, where he had been invited as a guest deejay.

In the video, the star-struck lady is seen holding the popular deejay tightly as she took selfies with him.

Joe seemed uneasy as the lady tried to get cozy with him.

A bouncer was forced to restrain the lady after she went overboard.

Joe Mfalme has a huge fanbase among ladies.

However, he tries to avoid scandals by keeping boundaries between him and his female fans.

Watch the video.

