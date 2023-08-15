Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – A Nigerian man stormed his in-law’s homestead and traditionally divorced his wife over infidelity.

In a fast-trending video, the aggrieved man could be heard accusing his wife of sleeping around with different men and engaging in prostitution.

He went on to allege that his wife was sleeping with a married tipper driver who supplies sand to his block industry, adding that she even rented a house where she engages in illicit affairs with men.

“I came to say that starting from today, I am no longer interested in the marriage.

She is engaging in prostitution in my own house,” he ranted

Pointing at the wife’s paternal compound, he said;

“This is Herbert Okoye’s compound.

“This is where I conducted Ndidiamaka’s traditional wedding rites.

“I came to traditionally divorce her.

“I’m not marrying again,”

“Despite me having something (manhood) This woman would wake up each morning and go to have sex with the tipper driver,” he added

He also informed his in-laws that he will be dragging his cheating wife to court.

