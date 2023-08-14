Monday, August 14, 2023 – A Bomet-based pastor who had eloped with a 17-year-old Form 4 student has been arrested.

The student at Ngererit Secondary School in Bomet had been reported missing by her parents last week.

She reportedly left the school while in the company of the pastor after prayer day.

The two were arrested while boarding a matatu headed for Kisumu after going missing for days.

According to a police report, they arrested the duo after getting a tip-off from a matatu crew operating at the Kisii bus terminal.

The crew had spotted the pastor with the girl while boarding a matatu headed to Kisumu.

Reports indicate that the pastor has been invited to the Secondary School for sermons and prayers and afterward left with the girl.

The two were taken into custody for questioning.

