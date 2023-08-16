Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are the biggest political cartels in the country, despite pretending to fight for common Kenyans.

While responding to a Kenyan who had mocked Kalonzo and Raila Odinga, stating that President William Ruto provides daily updates on his government’s accomplishments, whereas Kalonzo and Raila update Kenyans on the number of casualties during the anti-government protests they sponsored, Aukot remarked that Kalonzo and Raila are political cartels benefiting from cronyism and betrayal.

Aukot shared a striking story from 2007 where Kalonzo Musyoka allegedly “threw Raila under the bus.”

According to Aukot, despite their well-documented close friendship, Musyoka accepted the Vice President position offered by the then-late President, Mwai Kibaki, sidelining Odinga in the process.

But Aukot didn’t stop there, drawing further parallels from the past, he cited an episode from 2018 that painted Raila Odinga in a questionable light.

Odinga, allegedly seeking retribution for past betrayals, discreetly met with President Uhuru Kenyatta and birthed the infamous handshake.

This is a screenshot of what Dr. Ekuru Aukot told a netizen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.