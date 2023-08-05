Saturday August 5, 2023 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has downplayed the truce between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Cheruiyot, who is among the Kenya Kwanza chosen few for the dialogue with Raila’s team, assured their supporters that they would make the right decisions in the negotiations.

“I understand the apprehension and cockiness of Kenya Kwanza supporters.

“They know quite well what happens to an administration when it goes down that road.

“However, we ask you to please trust us.

“As your Parliamentary leadership, we know what’s Haram and a no-go-zone for us,” Aaron Cheruiyot stated.

This comes even as there is disagreement between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza team on when the talks should start and where.

Raila had suggested the talks to begin on Monday at Serena Hotel but Ruto’s team has rejected the proposal.

