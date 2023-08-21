Monday, August 21, 2023 – Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has advised President William Ruto not to be distracted by the noise from Azimio La Umoja Alliance.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Kisii County, Arati said the opposition will blame President Ruto if he fails to deliver his promises to Kenyans.

“Your Excellency, you are the President.

“We are making noise to distract you, if you get distracted we’ll blame your regime.

“It is up to you to see which mechanism you will put in place to bring us together as members of ODM and UDA,” Arati said.

Arati, who was elected on Azimio’s ticket noted that the government and opposition can work together to move the country forward.

Arati further stated that politicians should maintain decorum while talking.

“It is not about quarreling, it is about complimenting each other as we run the business of managing this country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST