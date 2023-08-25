Friday, August 25, 2023 – Former KTN host, Tim Njiru, is regretting wasting money taking ladies out for dates to please them when he was searching for love.

Taking to his Twitter account, the former TV host turned pilot stated that he had spent a considerable amount of money doing financial favors for women.

However, after he found himself in debt, they all disappeared.

He produced some of the receipts that he had kept to show how he spent so much money to please women.

He advised men to stop squandering money to please women, adding that genuine desire should not be negotiated at all.

“Dear Men, Don’t be a simp like I was before seeing the light.

“Taking many girls out in the name of finding love is pure “takataka” (Garbage).

“Here I was buying them lunch, shopping, etc., then debts. (Then all the girls vanished) GRR! Genuine desire should not be negotiated at all. MEN, STOP THIS!” he wrote.



“It’s painful to watch this and at the same time liberating.

” I have since then saved myself from this mess and gained so much that’s helping me become a better man.

“Managing & eliminating that weakness, got me saving loads for my Flight School Fees,” he added.

