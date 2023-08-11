Friday, August 11, 2023 – Former United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if he wins the 2024 presidential polls.

Trump who drew a parallel to the Eisenhower-Howard model while speaking at his campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, August 8, expressed his intent to deploy state, local, federal, and military resources to address immigration concerns.

He said; “I will immediately terminate all the open border policy of the Biden administration. Our country is being invaded. Following the Eisenhower model, we will use ‘all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

In 2019, when he was the US president, Trump threatened to deport millions of people living in the US illegally. In June 2019, he promised that his administration “will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Donald Trump has already been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power and threaten American democracy.

The former US President who claimed that the charges are “politically motivated”, kept up his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday, August 8, vowing to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors sought a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team could share.