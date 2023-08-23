Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump has confirmed he will turn himself in to Fulton County jail on Thursday, August, 24, after he was charged with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

‘Can you believe it?’ he wrote on social media.

‘I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History.’

In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!’

Trump added his familiar allegation that the charges were part of an effort to derail his own 2024 election campaign, and again accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of targeting him in a bid to raise fund for her own election.

‘She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT,’ he said.

‘This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!’

His booking will take place the day after the first Republican primary debate, which he has confirmed he will not attend.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants were charged on August 14 with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, and were given a deadline of Friday at noon to hand themselves in for booking.

On Monday, the 77-year-old’s bail was set at $200,000 and he was ordered not to send threatening social media messages.

Sheriff’s deputies on Monday stepped up security, installing barriers around the run-down jailhouse, as his legal team was spotted entering Willis’ office.

Authorities in Fulton County said he can expect no special treatment.

He will have to be fingerprinted like other suspects at the notorious jail, and may, for the first time, have his mugshot taken.

The jail is well known for its squalid conditions, although Trump will not be held there while he awaits trial.

The infamous, insect-ridden facility is being investigated by the Department of Justice after a series of deaths.

Launching the investigation last month, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia, said: ‘The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation.

‘Defendants in the sprawling case are expected to negotiate the terms of their release and bond before being booked at the county jail. It could be more than a week before they then appear in court to enter a formal plea.

Details of Trump’s bond were among the first handful to be released as co-defendants reached agreements.

The ‘consent bond order,’ published on the Fulton County Superior Court website, says Trump will ‘perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.

‘It goes on to add that this will include ‘posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.’

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.