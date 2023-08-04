Friday, August 4, 2023 – A popular hotel in Nairobi that sells fish is on the spot for selling rotten fish to customers.
Disgruntled customers visited the hotel, hoping to have a sumptuous meal, only to be sold rotten fish with maggots.
They summoned a chef and demanded to know why the hotel is selling rotten fish.
“Hizi ni nini mnauzia watu,’’ a lady was heard asking the chef as she filmed the rotten fish.
The chef was togue-tied as he tried to save face.
The customers demanded to speak to the manager but the chef claimed he was not around.
The once-popular hotel is reportedly on the verge of closing after losing customers due to poor service.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>