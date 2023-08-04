Friday, August 4, 2023 – A popular hotel in Nairobi that sells fish is on the spot for selling rotten fish to customers.

Disgruntled customers visited the hotel, hoping to have a sumptuous meal, only to be sold rotten fish with maggots.

They summoned a chef and demanded to know why the hotel is selling rotten fish.

“Hizi ni nini mnauzia watu,’’ a lady was heard asking the chef as she filmed the rotten fish.

The chef was togue-tied as he tried to save face.

The customers demanded to speak to the manager but the chef claimed he was not around.

The once-popular hotel is reportedly on the verge of closing after losing customers due to poor service.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.