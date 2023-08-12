Saturday, August 12, 2023 – The handshake between President William Ruto and opposition supremo, Raila Odinga, could be on the offing going by a senior powerful person who is set to arrive in the country over the weekend.

Delaware Senator, Chris Coons is set to arrive in the country and is set to meet Raila Odinga on Sunday ahead of the planned bipartisan talks between Azimio One Kenya Coalition and Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Coons became famous in Kenya in 2018 when he convinced former President Uhruu Kenyatta to have a handshake with Raila Odinga after the 2017 post-election violence.

The Senator is scheduled to meet Raila Odinga at a Nairobi Hotel on Sunday and later he will meet President William Ruto at the state house, in Nairobi.

Coons’s arrival in the country comes at a time when President William Ruto unequivocally told Mt Kenya residents that he will not have a handshake with Raila Odinga.

Ruto, who concluded his five-day visit to Mt Kenya region on Wednesday, said they will talk about anything with Raila Odinga but not on the issue of the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST