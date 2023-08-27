Sunday, August 27, 2023 – As police continue to investigate the sudden demise of Fredrick Gitau, a pastor at Deliverance Church Kahawa Sukari, who died a day before his wedding that was scheduled to take place on August 26, it is now emerging that he might have taken his own life.

According to a member of Fred’s bridal team, who also happens to be his close friend, he called him on Thursday and told him that he was very stressed.

Fred had fears that his much-anticipated wedding would not take place after his fiancé Joyce sent him a message, telling him that she was feeling as if she was not ready to get married to him.

Fred’s friend thought it was a joke, only for him to die a day before his wedding.

He insists that Fred took his own life.

