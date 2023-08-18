Friday, August 18, 2023 – Police are holding a 39-year-old woman in connection to the death of her lover who died under mysterious circumstances last weekend.

Pheny Kisasati, an employee of Absa Bank in Mombasa, spent the night merry-making with her deceased boyfriend Osca Owino, who is also an employee of the same bank.

After a night of partying at Masai beach hotel, they went back to their lavish apartment.

Oscar allegedly fell off the balcony of their fifth floor at Royal Apartments in Nyali.

Nyali sub-county police commander Daniel Masamba confirmed the incident and said, “Pheny Kisasati is in police custody awaiting completion of investigations into circumstances under which her boyfriend died.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“The suspect is in our custody awaiting the completion of investigations,” he said.

The deceased’s body was discovered on Monday.

According to sources, the two have previously worked together at the Absa Digo branch before the man was posted to Moi Avenue Branch and the lady to the Nkurumah branch.

They have been lovers for two years and are known for living lavishly.

They are allegedly part of the staff that has been put on the spot for money laundering deals and the sharing of client information with third parties.

