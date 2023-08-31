Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Four foreigners believed to be Tanzanians have been arrested and dozens of pellets suspected to be cocaine recovered from their house.

In an operation conducted at Beckvike homes in Kitengela, Kajiado County, a total of 143 pellets containing the highly addictive substance were recovered by Anti Narcotics detectives, stashed in empty packets of fruit juice.

A further search led to the recovery of digital weighing machines, $245USD, Ksh26,100, Tsh11,000, Indian Rupees and mobile phones.

Also recovered in the 3am raid were identification documents belonging to the suspects Ali Abubakar, Mohammed Kassim, Saad Salim and Rosse Paul Tito. A fifth suspect Nancy Munyota was also arrested.

The five suspects are currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations.

