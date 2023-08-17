Thursday, August 17, 2023– Detectives have recovered narcotic drugs suspected to be cocaine, in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in the city.

In an operation conducted in Buru Buru early today morning, sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided a house at Harambee estate and recovered 18 pellets of the highly addictive drug.

Also seized during the 6 am raid were wads of cash in Kenya shillings and foreign currency, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

The cash included $12,601 USD, €15000 Euros, Sh509, 495, Tsh24,000, and 10,000 Angolan Kwanza.

Two suspects Curtis Muli and Teresa Achieng were also arrested during the raid.

The search was extended to an adjacent house believed to be a stash house within the same area where 3 test tubes, a digital weighing machine, and an ID card belonging to Curtis Muli Mutuku were recovered.

The approximate weight of the suspected drugs recovered is 0.244 grams.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are being held at Muthaiga police station for further investigation and preparation for arraignment.

Today’s raid follows yet another successful operation by the detectives on Tuesday, that led to the arrest of Ngara’s Mathe believed to be one of the biggest suppliers of marijuana in the city.

During the raid, Sh13.4 Million was recovered in cash, and a consignment of 26 gunny bags full of cannabis seized.

The operation continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.